Spartanburg woman receives 8-year sentence for fatal hit and run

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman received an 8-year prison sentence and 5 years of probation after she admitted to fleeing the scene of a fatal wreck and filing a false police report in April.

Casey Marie Schinestuhl, 24, pleaded guilty to hit and run involving death and filing a false police report.

Elijah N. Major, 18, of Spartanburg, died April 16 after being hit by a vehicle on Sha Lane.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. when Major was hit by Schinestuhl’s black Nissan while he walked on the shoulder of the road toward Highway 221. Major died at the scene of the wreck.

According to the Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office, Schinestuhl drove away from the wreck and filed a report with the Highway Patrol claiming to be the victim of a hit & run wreck on I-85.

Schinestuhl posted photos of her wrecked car on Facebook in the hours following the collision. The post read, “I’m okay ya’ll, My first accident ever. A 18 wheeler hit me this morning and Sally is now on her way to the body shop to see if she’s fixable or if we get her totaled.”

Highway Patrol investigators utilized security video from a nearby business and debris found at the wreck scene to determine the black Nissan was responsible for the wreck. Schinestuhl turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office on April 17. She also gave a statement admitting to her actions.

Major’s family said Elijah was walking to work at the Holiday Inn when the wreck occurred. Elijah walked to get in shape to join the military in the future.

The judge issued a 15-year prison sentence suspended to 8 years of service, 5 years of probation and a $10,000 fine.