Spartanburg man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man is facing several charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted multiple juveniles in Spartanburg County and other locations.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, multiple victims met with investigators from their special victim’s unit on August 17.

The sheriff’s office said each of the victims told investigators of at least one sexual assault which happened while they were juveniles.

One victim told deputies of multiple sexual assaults which happened while she was a child under the age of 11 in Spartanburg County. The victim told investigators the suspect recorded a video of one of the assaults.

The sheriff’s office arrested 55-year-old Vorn Man Vann of Spartanburg on four counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Investigators said search warrants of the suspect’s house turned up evidence which corroborated portions of the victim’s statement.

Spartanburg County deputies said that there may be more victims and those people are encouraged to contact Investigator Tiffany Hill at 864-503-4579 or email thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

Vann is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.