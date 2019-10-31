Southwest Airlines’ Charleston-Denver flights resume in 2020

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Southwest Airlines will resume seasonal nonstop flights next spring between Charleston and Denver.

The Post and Courier reports the Dallas-based airline announced the plans Wednesday. It will offer the nearly four-hour flight from Charleston at 5:55 p.m. on launch day, Saturday, April 18. The flight will leave the Mile High City at 10:45 a.m.

Subsequent departure times from Charleston may vary, according to Southwest Airlines’ website.

Bookings are available now through June 6.

Southwest offered the seasonal service this past season. Two other carriers — United and Frontier — offer flights from Charleston International Airport to Denver.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar