South Carolina’s tourism industry to rebound over summer, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries in South Carolina due to the pandemic.

It’s also the one experiencing the slowest recovery.

“Right now, we’re five times the unemployment in any other industry in our state. We’re having the slowest recovery by far,” said South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish. “Spending is down 30 percent.”

Despite all of this, Parrish is optimistic the industry will recover in a big way in a few months.

“Vaccines will continue throughout the spring and grow exponentially. They’ll crescendo with the warm weather this summer, and people will come out like never before,” Parrish said.

During the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel in downtown Columbia Monday, Parrish spoke to a masked and spread out crowd of industry leaders.

“Different people are ready at different stages… There were a lot of unknowns with the virus early on. So we’re telling people when you’re ready, we’re ready,” Parrish said.

South Carolina’s industry wasn’t as hard hit as other states. Hotel occupancy rates did hit record lows, but they were higher than the U.S. average last year.

Gov. Henry McMaster said with more South Carolinians getting the COVID-19 vaccine, he hopes to remove the last call mandate soon.

“I want to remove all of the restrictions as quickly as we can,” McMaster said. “The faster we can get the vaccinations in the states and into the arms, the quicker that will be.”

Parrish told attendees at the conference there were some bright spots in 2020.

State parks had large numbers of visitors throughout the second half of the year. He said despite being closed for over a month, they saw a 13% increase in revenue compared to 2019.

Parrish also said golf courses in South Carolina remained busy throughout the pandemic.