MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) – A bill that would make some squatted trucks illegal in South Carolina is getting closer to being passed by the General Assembly.

The bill received unanimous approval from the House Labor Commerce and Industry Subcommittee and will move to the full committee likely next week.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock was in Columbia this week to show the department’s support for the bill.

The chief spoke about how the height modification restricts vision on the road and about several crashes that have occurred with these vehicles in Myrtle Beach.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said there was an crash last June where a pedestrian was crossing Ocean Boulevard in a crosswalk and was hit by a squatted truck.

That pedestrian died underneath the vehicle.

Vest said police have supported the bill since the beginning.

“One of the key things that we’ve spoken about is not just visibility, but that when an impact occurs between a truck with these kinds of modifications, the likelihood is that the truck will actually ramp up the back of the car in front or strike a part of the passenger compartment,” Vest said. “It’s not really built to have impact.”

The bill would limit extreme modifications to a maximum of a four-inch height difference between the front and rear fenders.

The police department took one of its vehicles and modified it to a five-inch difference. Once adjusted, it became impossible to see a small child from behind the wheel.

If passed by the full committee, the bill will go to the House floor for a vote.