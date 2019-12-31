South Carolina’s REAL ID deadline approaching in 2020

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Change is on the way for South Carolina travelers looking to fly out of state in late 2020.

“Do not wait until the last minute to get your real id.”

“Without it we will have chaos at our airports.”

That was the message from the TSA to passengers as they stressed the need to get your Real ID.

What is it?

It’s a new, stronger form of identification you will need to board domestic flights, enter military facilities or federal buildings.

Soon, South Carolina residents will need a Real ID to get on a domestic flight, on military bases or in federal buildings.

Lowcountry residents are on board. The DMV in Beaufort said they’ve seen 500 people daily recently, and Bluffton said they’ve seen even more. The good news is that there is no need to rush to the closest DMV tonight, as the law does not go into effect until Oct. 1.

Only 39% of people in the state have gotten the gold star on their new driver’s license or ID card.

Others have come, but forgotten just what they need to make the change.

“You will need a passport or birth certificate, any of your name change documents that support your name change from what appears on your birth document, social security card and two proofs of address,” Verline Cuthbert, Branch Manager of SCDMV Beaufort said.

You may also be able to avoid the line entirely and apply online if you have gotten a new license in the past 7 years.. or.

“If you already have a federally approved identification such as a passport or a military ID card,” said Cuthbert. “You don’t need the federal ID the Real id if you are planning on driving or voting or get your federal benefits. “It does not affect you from participating in federal juries or federal proceedings or anything like that.”

If you do need a Real ID its just $25, and the DMV promises to keep wait times under 20 minutes. That is if you come in sooner rather than later.

“We are expecting large crowds to show up probably by July or so. We don’t want anyone who needs a real id to wait until the last minute,” said Cuthbert.

Some people will be able to apply for their REAL ID online. To learn how, click here.