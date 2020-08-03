South Carolina’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday to kick off Friday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Friday.

Computers, clothing, and school supplies are among a variety of things customers can buy free of Sales Tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour holiday weekend, lasting from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

“In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it’s a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer’s website.”

Tax-free items include the following, regardless if the items are on sale or regularly priced:

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Footwear

Certain bed and bath items

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include the following: