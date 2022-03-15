MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Reports show that South Carolinians are heading back to work, but for some restaurants, staff shortages are becoming the new normal.

Megan Fenwick, general manager of Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach, said her business has definitely seen an increase in job applications. However, when it comes to actual interviews, applicants tend to be no-shows, she said.

“It might be a little hectic, but you know, I’ve got good people on my team,” Fenwick said.

The Department of Employment and Workforce reported more South Carolinians are heading back to work, but Fenwick said Croissants Bistro and Bakery hasn’t seen much of a change.

“I think one day it was like 60 applications through Indeed in our various platforms, but we only had one person actually show up for the interview,” Fenwick said.

The total number of South Carolinians working is estimated to be 2,292,415. From December to January, the DEW said 5,854 people were hired. From January 2021 to January 2022, the number of employed increased by 51,748.

“This has been a far faster job recovery than we’re typically used to, you know, after the 2008 recession,” Bryan Grady, labor market information director for SCDEW, said.

For the month of January, the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%.

“The revised December number was 3.6. so we ticked down a 10th of a percentage point and, you know, that’s been pretty steady,” he said.

But at Croissants, they’re focused on the servers and making sure they provide the Southern hospitality they’re known for, even if that means closing down sections.

“I’d rather know that these three servers are coming in today, and I can count on them, you know, I can look at the schedule in the morning and be like, ‘yeah, it’s gonna be a good day,’ ” Fenwick said.

And while the world adjusts to a new normal easing out of the pandemic, the staff at Croissants are is doing the same.

“One server short, and we’re going to help her in her section,” Fenwick said. “We don’t have a dishwasher 75% of the time, so it’s just a team effort, and really I think that kind of mentality has really saved us through this.”

The DEW said the new data does show economic recovery in South Carolina.

As for Fenwick, she said she’s blessed with the key employees she has now.