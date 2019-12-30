South Carolina to rent out former Turner family beach house

ST. PHILLIPS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Guests will soon be able to rent a beach house that once belonged to billionaire Ted Turner’s family on a private South Carolina island.

The state’s director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism told The Post and Courier that his department is finishing rehabilitation work on the property and expects to open it for rental starting in spring 2020.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on what was once the Turner family compound on St. Phillips Island, across the sound from Hilton Head Island.

The newspaper reported that the state purchased the land from the media magnate in 2018 for $4.9 million.