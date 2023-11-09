Columbia, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina is looking to hire veterans to work in the state government.
On Thursday, there will be over 40 state agencies attending, including dozens of departments in state government, colleges and technical schools.
Job seekers will have to register online to attend the career fair.
Veterans will be able to chat directly with human resource representatives and join different booths to talk about current and future job openings.
Here is a list of some of the agencies attending:
Aiken Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
College of Charleston
Commission for Minority Affairs
Commission on Higher Education
Confederate Relic Room
Department of Administration
Department of Children’s Advocacy
Education Oversight Committee
Evans Correctional Institution
Greenville Technical College
John De La Howe School
Lander University
Midlands Technical College
MUSC University
Northeastern Technical College Cheraw Campus
Patriots Point
PEBA
Public Service Commission
Revenue and Fiscal Affairs
SC Aeronautics Commission
SC Educational Television Commission
SC First Steps
SC Governor
s School for Arts & Humanities SC Governors School for Science & Mathematics
SC Human Affairs Commission
SC Office of Resilience
SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department
South Carolina Department of Agriculture
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina Judicial Branch
South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
South Carolina Treasurer`s Office
Spartanburg Community College
The Citadel
Tri-County Technical College
University of South Carolina
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.