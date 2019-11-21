South Carolina student facing charges after attacking teacher

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) – A student in Charleston was arrested after police say she attacked a teacher at school.

According to officers, the 13-year-old ran up to the teacher’s desk, pushed it out of the way and slammed her into a wall. The student then pulled the fire alarm, sending the whole school into panic.

CCSD board member Kevin Hollinshead says the school has had behavioral issues before.

“We’re going through a stage where students are acting out in frustration,” Hollinshead said. “So, we have to open up the dialogue more.”

The student is charged with assault and battery.

School officials say they are working to make the campus safer for children, faculty and staff members.