South Carolina State Parks to close

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism announced Friday all state parks in South Carolina will be closed starting Saturday through Thursday, April 30th.

Officials say the closures are steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep visitors and employees safe.

Officials say visitors currently occupying campsites and cabins can remain through the duration of their reservation as long as they continue to practice the state’s recommendations for social distancing.

All new reservation arrivals from Saturday to Thursday, April 30, will be cancelled and refunds issued.

