South Carolina State Fair is drive-thru because of COVID-19

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Fair is coming to Columbia, but like so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be drive-thru.

Winning animals, art, flowers and photography will be shown off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday along one route.  

A separate area for fair food sales will be open Tuesday through Saturday.  

There is no charge for admission.

Visitors will also remain in their vehicles whether admiring winners or ordering from a short menu of treats like turkey legs and caramel apples.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories