South Carolina State Fair is drive-thru because of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Fair is coming to Columbia, but like so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be drive-thru.

Winning animals, art, flowers and photography will be shown off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday along one route.

A separate area for fair food sales will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

There is no charge for admission.

Visitors will also remain in their vehicles whether admiring winners or ordering from a short menu of treats like turkey legs and caramel apples.