South Carolina soldier dies in Afghanistan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Herald-Journal) — A South Carolina soldier has been killed in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that 25-year-old 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman of Spartanburg died May 19 at Bagram Air Force Base. He died in a non-combat-related incident.

The dignified transfer of Bowman’s body happened Sunday morning at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

A department news release said the incident is under investigation but didn’t provide details.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Bowman was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was assigned to a unit attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade of the South Carolina National Guard.