South Carolina reverses, requires masks on school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina students will again be required to wear masks on school buses starting Monday as COVID-19 cases among children and students are rising rapidly.

The state Education Department told schools in July they did not have to make students on buses wear masks. But the agency changed its mind in a letter Thursday, bringing it into line with federal health rules about masks on buses.

Nearly 30% of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in the past two weeks have been in people age 20 and under.

During the same time in 2020, about 17% of cases were in that age group.