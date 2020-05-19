South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV’s fellow South Carolina Nexstar stations are hosting a COVID-19 virtual town hall to get answers to your questions about the response to COVID-19.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell are among those who will provide insight into the handling of the pandemic.

WSPA’s Gordon Dill, Amy Wood and WCBD’s Brendan Clark will host the town hall. Watch live at 7 p.m. on-air or on this page.