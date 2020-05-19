‘South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered’ airs Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Questions and concerns linger about the COVID-19 crisis and the impact it’s having on you and your families.

WSAV, WSPA and other Nexstar stations in South Carolina are making sure you get answers.

On Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m., state leaders will be in the hot seat during “South Carolina Responds: Your Questions Answered.”

The outbreak has impacted all ways of life in the Palmetto State, from an estimated 50% decrease in tourism revenue to the uncertain fate of dozens of small businesses.

“Are there going to be some clear guidelines that we can do?” asks Jonathan Williams, a small business owner. “What about the testing not only regular testing but antibody tests — and am I going to have to pay for that?”

Tedd Pitts, the CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, will be on hand Tuesday to give an update on the state’s economic outlook and to guide businesses on reopening responsibilities and available assistance.

Many have also asked about the virus itself and how prepared the state is to handle another wave.

“Why didn’t we have anything already prepared in case something like this happened?” asks Courtney Copeland, “especially with all of the other viruses that we’ve experienced over the previous years — Ebola, H1N1, all those things.”​

Dr. Linda Bell with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will address the state’s response to the coronavirus, including testing.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will also be on hand for all your school-related questions. ​

“If a kid gets sick how does that get addressed does the class get shut down does the school get shut down while they sanitize?” asks Humberto Guevara, an S.C. parent.

WSPA also sat down with Gov. Henry McMaster to hear his perspective on how the state has responded so far.

To submit a question for the town hall, simply record your question about COVID-19 and share it on social media with the hashtag #SouthCarolinaResponds.

Tune in starting at 7 p.m. for answers on-air or right here on wsav.com.