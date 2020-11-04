South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham wins 4th Senate bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

The incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

“That spirit will get us through everything else that comes our way,” Harrison told supporters Tuesday night. “We are strong.”

Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records in the race, which allowed him to dominate airwaves and mount a significant ground effort.

“He was very gracious, he created an incredible campaign for the first time he’s ever run for office,” Graham said of his opponent.

U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison waits to take the stage at an election watch party Hunter-Gatherer at Curtiss Wright Hangar in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after conceding the election to incumbent Lindsey Graham. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP)

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race.

But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Graham’s newly minted close relationship with Trump played a prominent role, with Harrison portraying him as too willing to acquiesce to his former foe.

“Our interest will be well represented by myself and senator Scott,” Graham told supporters during his winning speech. “We’re not going to forget you.”