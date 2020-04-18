South Carolina public boat ramps reopen

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s public boat ramps are back open for recreational use. WSAV News 3 spoke with local law enforcement about the measures they are taking to enforce Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.

“We’re working closely with other state agencies, as well as local municipalities in Beaufort County as well as other counties to get enforcement up to where we need to be. We’ll be patrolling all of the areas that typically see higher activity.” First Sgt. Adam Henderson with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated.

Henderson said so far, people were keeping their distance and following McMaster’s guidelines, but DNR officers will still be out: “Encouraging people to maintain social distance, keep moving don’t stop, obviously the order says you can stop for fishing purposes but outside of that we’re encouraging everyone to continue to move, and don’t stop on sand bars or areas to congregate.”

Small business owners like Tim Lovett, said having access to the water is not only important for local businesses, but said it was important for the people who head out onto the water for their mental health.

“I think it’s important for the public to have access to nature whether it be on the water, the parks, the beaches; I would like to see all that open back up and everybody do their part to be responsible. I think it would be a great thing for everybody,” the Beaufort business owner said.

Lovett said he supports McMaster’s plan to focus on reopening South Carolina’s economy, mentioning his concern about other local small businesses who have had to permanently close.

“I think the economic impact is going to be worse than what we’re seeing with the virus. I’m seeing more and more hard stories about the stimulus money that was out there that now is not available or is going to be available later and you know if you’re hanging on by a string trying to pay your bills that’s pretty important,” Lovett said.

The local asked community members to follow the social distancing measures, if only to support the South Carolina businesses who depend on having outdoor access to support their families.