South Carolina officer suspended after saying racial slur

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has been suspended after videos showing him saying a racial slur in a confrontation with people outside a bar were posted on social media.

In videos posted on social media, Sgt. Chad Walker, who is white, is heard saying a racial slur at least twice, saying that a Black man called him the slur.

Police said in a news release that shortly after the confrontation, Walker’s commanders “immediately recognized that inappropriate actions occurred” and began an internal investigation and body camera review.

Walker, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome that review.

