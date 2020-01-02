South Carolina offers oyster shell, Christmas tree recycling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is calling for citizens to recycle used oyster shells and discarded Christmas trees through programs aimed at promoting growth of marine life.

The state is continuing to expand its oyster recycling and restoration program, where used oyster shells can be dropped off after events such as oyster bakes and holiday parties.

Natural resources officials say the recycled shells are reintroduced to local waters where they provide a surface for new oysters to grow.

Live oysters then filter water and attract sea creatures to their reefs.

The department is also accepting discarded Christmas trees to support fish attractors it maintains on lakes Marion and Moultrie