South Carolina man spray paints Venmo account on roof after tornado destroys home

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) – A South Carolina family lost everything after a tornado destroyed their home. The family didn’t have insurance to cover the loss, so they used a can of spray paint to ask for donations.

Bill Patterson’s home is unrecognizable after a tornado last week. Powerful winds knocked his home almost 15 feet off its foundation.

Thankfully, Patterson, his wife and his autistic son hid in a closet and were not injured. However, the family’s home is a total loss.

“Looking at the house maybe feel sorry for yourself just for a moment but you have to pick yourself up. That is no way to live,” Patterson said.

The Patterson family does not have insurance to cover any of the damages, so they got creative to ask for help.

“I got up on the roof and wrote my Venmo up there. Maybe this will draw some attention to what were trying to do,” Patterson said.

In white spray paint, the family’s roof reads, “Can you help rebuild our home” along with Patterson’s Venmo account name, @Bill-Patterson-71.

“Everything I am doing revolves around my wife and kids. Doing everything I can to rebuild for them and reach out for help,” Patterson said.

The Patterson family is currently staying with a family friend until they can rebuild.