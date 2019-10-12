South Carolina man filmed children with hidden camera in bathroom, officials say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Sheriff’s Office officials in one quiet South Carolina suburb made a shocking discovery when they found dozens of child pornography videos and photos inside of a man’s home.

Michael Knight of Simpsonville is facing 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of sexual criminal contact with a minor and one count of voyeurism after deputies made the discovery.

Investigators received a tip and executed a search warrant at Knight’s home and found a huge stash of child porn with the help of an electronic detection dog. Along with photos and videos of children, deputies also found videos from a hidden camera Knight had in a bathroom in his home.

“It’s shocking, surprising because this is a you know, somewhat of a friendly neighborhood,” Ketn Shah, one of Knight’s neighbors said. “You wouldn’t think that someone like this would be living in your neighborhood.”

Investigators have identified at least five victims and believe that Knight knew all of the children. They are still sorting through evidence and searching for more.

Knight is being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.