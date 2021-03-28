South Carolina man charged with setting fire to 2 buildings

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have charged a 28-year-old man with setting fire to a pair of vacant buildings in Lexington County.

The State reports that sheriff’s deputies arrested Corey Wayne Roscow on charges of third-degree arson. Authorities say security camera video showed Roscow near one of the buildings before it caught fire.

Another video showed him driving near the scene of the second fire. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Roscow waited until flames were visible, then reported the fires to a nearby fire station.

He said deputies are investigating other fires at vacant buildings to see if there’s any connection. It was not immediately known if Roscow had an attorney. The arson counts he faces each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison