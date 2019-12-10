South Carolina man acquitted in fatal street racing crash

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina judge has acquitted a man accused of involvement in a 2017 street racing crash that killed three people and injured four minors.

Charleston’s 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Monday that all charges were dropped against 49-year-old Lawrence Maurice Ravenel.

He was accused of racing against his cousin, Elijah Simmons, when Simmons lost control of his Camaro and crashed into a bus carrying passengers.

Simmons then hit a Buick head-on, killing two passengers. He also died in the crash.

Ravenel faced racing, reckless homicide and hit-and-run charges but a judge ruled that because he wasn’t physically involved in the crash, he wasn’t criminally responsible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories