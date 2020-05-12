South Carolina lawmakers meet Tuesday, but for how long?

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, personal bottles of hand sanitizer sit on the desk of each South Carolina House member ahead of a special one-day legislative session in Columbia, S.C. lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse. But for how long depends on who you ask.

A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most.

A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks.

Lawmakers have two priorities.

They need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for next fiscal year.

And they need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.