South Carolina lawmakers meet Tuesday, but for how long?

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, personal bottles of hand sanitizer sit on the desk of each South Carolina House member ahead of a special one-day legislative session in Columbia, S.C. lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse. But for how long depends on who you ask.

A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most.

A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks.

Lawmakers have two priorities.

They need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for next fiscal year.  

And they need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories