South Carolina lawmaker: Trump can be buried at our Capitol

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Republican lawmaker says he is filing a bill that would allow former President Donald Trump to be buried on the grounds of the state Capitol if Trump is banned from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. RJ May said his bill is in response to a bill in the U.S. House sponsored by a Democrat banning twice impeached presidents from being buried at the national cemetery.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

May’s proposed bill only applies to twice acquitted presidents — the U.S. Senate refused to convict Trump both times the House impeached him.

May’s bill was not listed among the introduced bills Thursday in the House.