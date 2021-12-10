South Carolina lawmaker facing multiple charges

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker has been charged with giving alcohol to a teenage girl and using his position to try to influence a Social Services investigation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said state Rep. Rick Martin was indicted Friday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office.

Authorities say Martin gave alcohol to a then-15-year-old girl in 2019.

About a year later, prosecutors allege he tried to use his position as a state lawmaker to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services.

They did not say if the two cases are related. Martin did not immediately return a message Friday.