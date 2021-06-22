South Carolina is 19th most patriotic state, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 19th most patriotic state, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The study determined the rankings by comparing states by 13 key indicators including a state’s military enlistees, veterans, AmeriCorps volunteers, and those who voted in the 2020 presidential election per capita, according to WalletHub.
South Carolina ranked 19th with a total score of 42.76. The state ranked third in the number of military enlistees per capita. North Carolina ranked 25th with a total score of 40.56.
The study found that red states are generally more patriotic than blue states but by a very slim margin. States were determined to be red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election.
The top five most patriotic states were Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire. The least-patriotic states were New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan and California, according to the study.
Full ranking
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Enlistees
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Montana
|61.91
|22
|1
|2
|Alaska
|56.64
|1
|19
|3
|Maryland
|56.12
|24
|5
|4
|Vermont
|55.29
|42
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|53.55
|32
|4
|6
|North Dakota
|53.28
|20
|8
|7
|Wyoming
|53.01
|8
|11
|8
|Minnesota
|51.42
|47
|3
|9
|Oregon
|50.07
|34
|6
|10
|Virginia
|49.61
|3
|22
|11
|Utah
|47.81
|38
|9
|12
|Idaho
|46.79
|16
|12
|13
|Wisconsin
|46.57
|43
|7
|14
|Washington
|46.25
|9
|16
|15
|Arizona
|44.22
|17
|18
|16
|Iowa
|44.09
|41
|10
|17
|Kentucky
|43.47
|21
|17
|18
|Missouri
|43.33
|26
|15
|19
|South Carolina
|42.76
|4
|34
|20
|Colorado
|41.53
|11
|25
|21
|Delaware
|41.49
|25
|20
|22
|Maine
|41.19
|35
|13
|23
|Hawaii
|40.79
|2
|47
|24
|Ohio
|40.72
|33
|14
|25
|North Carolina
|40.56
|6
|33
|26
|Nevada
|40.11
|18
|28
|27
|Nebraska
|38.83
|27
|24
|28
|New Mexico
|36.95
|13
|31
|29
|Georgia
|36.05
|5
|46
|30
|Tennessee
|35.75
|30
|30
|31
|Kansas
|35.50
|14
|40
|32
|Oklahoma
|35.42
|7
|42
|33
|Indiana
|35.22
|37
|26
|34
|Alabama
|34.96
|12
|41
|35
|Pennsylvania
|34.67
|44
|21
|36
|South Dakota
|34.03
|23
|35
|37
|Louisiana
|33.43
|28
|32
|38
|Rhode Island
|33.19
|40
|27
|39
|Massachusetts
|31.49
|50
|23
|40
|Mississippi
|30.67
|15
|48
|41
|Texas
|29.96
|9
|49
|42
|West Virginia
|29.82
|36
|38
|43
|Arkansas
|29.76
|29
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|29.63
|48
|29
|45
|Illinois
|28.53
|39
|36
|46
|California
|27.75
|31
|44
|47
|Michigan
|26.81
|45
|39
|48
|Connecticut
|26.68
|46
|37
|49
|Florida
|23.17
|19
|50
|50
|New York
|21.64
|49
|45
Find the full methodology by visiting the study on WalletHub.