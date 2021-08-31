South Carolina gov. signs bill to prescribe some opioid patients naloxone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Tuesday a bill that requires doctors to offer an overdose reversal drug to patients prescribed types of prescriptions for opioid painkillers.

Officials say those prescribed a high dose of an opioid or a certain class of drugs or those with a history of an opioid overdose would be considered for co-prescription under the new law.

“We’re making progress,” the governor said at a ceremonial bill signing ceremony. “I wish we had an anecdote like this, like naloxone, for a lot of other things that hit us. But we do have it for this and this law makes it available — makes it amply available, and for free — to those who need it.”

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse a drug overdose.

“We know from recent events that the supply of opioids is greater and greater. We know that the deaths and overdoses from opioids are getting greater and greater,” McMaster said, “so it is timely that we in South Carolina are making this great step.”

South Carolina is one of the first states to enact a co-prescription policy.