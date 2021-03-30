South Carolina gov: $6 mil in COVID-19 money going to free computer labs

Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis talks to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster at a news conference in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, announcing eight new community computer labs. McMaster said that $6 million in coronavirus federal aid dollars would be spent on the labs, which will be located near broadband deserts across South Carolina. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will put $6 million in pandemic relief dollars toward new community computer labs running Apple products.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that the free labs will be created in partnership with Benedict College and the University of South Carolina. The labs will be targeted to locations near broadband deserts statewide. Two will be in Columbia, and officials are still deciding the rest of the locations.

Students and the general public will be able to use the computers at no cost. The money comes from $48 million in federal coronavirus aid that the governor can spend at his discretion on education.