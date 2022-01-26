South Carolina ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill heads to appeals court

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up a bill banning almost all abortions in the state after he signed it into law on Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. An appellate court is preparing to hear arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law, as states around the country await U.S. Supreme Court action in another case that could dramatically limit abortion rights overall. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An appellate court is preparing to hear arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law.

The court is set to hear arguments Thursday in Planned Parenthood’s case against South Carolina’s measure.

The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat,” which can typically be detected about six weeks into pregnancy. If it is, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Opponents say many women don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks. Medical experts say the cardiac activity isn’t an actual heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric movement.