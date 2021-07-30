South Carolina extends pandemic food assistance benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolinians receiving federal food aid will continue to get extra emergency benefits through the end of the year, even though a pandemic-related state of emergency ended last month.

State officials announced Friday that they were extending the deadline for the additional federal supplements.

The extra Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were set to expire Aug. 1 after Gov. Henry McMaster brought the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency to an end in June.

The federal program serves 610,000 people in the state.

On average, eligible households have received an additional $177 per month in emergency supplements throughout the pandemic.