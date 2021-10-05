South Carolina elections director resigns ahead of schedule

by: AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission has left her position several months earlier than planned.

Agency spokesman Chris Whitmire told The State newspaper that Marci Andino is taking a new job at a nonprofit that provides cybersecurity resources to election-related entities.

Andino had planned to step away from her role Dec. 31 but left office on Friday.

Whitmire says she’s now serving as director of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, part of the nonprofit Center for Internet Security.

Voter Services Director Howard Knabb is taking over the helm in an interim role until a permanent replacement is found.

