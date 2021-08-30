South Carolina Department of Health reporting more than 6-thousand new COVID cases

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Health experts with South Carolina’s department of health say that’s the 3rd highest total number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started.

“I’m not surprised,” said Keith McCartney, lives in Aiken.

Keith McCartney is fully vaccinated and is planning to get a booster shot soon. He believes a lot people in Aiken County are not vaccinated.

“I think the people who have not been vaccinated and eventually get the virus have no one to blame but themselves,” said McCartney.

The Covid Act now webpage which breaks down the number of people vaccinated by county, shows that Aiken County is one of the most unvaccinated counties in the state.

Right now less than 50 percent of the city has received at least one single dose of the vaccine and less than 40 percent have been fully vaccinated. Some locals point to the state’s leadership for those low numbers.

“Well, the governor has done a lot of good things, but he’s allowed the message to be weak and so the people who need to hear the right message aren’t getting it, and some of these local politicians they just disappear. I mean, I haven’t heard anything from them. I am disappointed in the leadership. Again it goes back to trust. It’s about transparency,” said Sarah Weaver, lives in Aiken.

But others say city leaders are not to blame.

“Politicians should have nothing to do with your own personal health I feel. If you wanna be well, you take the shot, so who cares what the politicians say,” said Jeff Yonkers, lives in Aiken.

Sarah Weaver says fear of the vaccine could cost people their lives.

“Alot of my family actually, they distrust the medical field, there’s a lot of conspiracies in there about politics. They believe there are myths, like all of this is done, not for science for people’s public health interest, but for some political plan, that’s sad,” said Weaver.

South Carolina’s department of health has a 24/7 hotline you can call to answer all of your vaccination questions and to help find a vaccination site near you at 1-866-365-8110