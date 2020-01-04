South Carolina correctional officer arrested for giving cell phones, drugs to inmate

EDGEFIELD, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services issued an arrest warrant Friday for a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield.

Kembria Merriweather, 24, of North Augusta, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

Merriweather’s charges involve giving an inmate three cell phones, two chargers and eight grams of meth. Officials say she was starting an intimate relationship with the inmate.

Warrants also allege that Merriweather was paid $2,000 for two of the cell phones and was awaiting payment for the meth and a third phone.

Merriweather was fired after her arrest. This investigation is ongoing.