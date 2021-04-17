South Carolina college’s band picked for 2022 Macy’s parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina college is sending its band to New York City to march in next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Benedict College’s band will make its first appearance in the department store’s iconic parade in 2022. The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction says it will spend the next 18 months with both rehearsals and creative fundraising events.

The committee that chooses the participants for the Macy’s Parade says Benedict was one of nine bands selected because of both its musical expertise and its stage presence. Benedict College is a historically Black university in Columbia founded in 1870.