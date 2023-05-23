BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A drug designed to save lives – now officially will be in all South Carolina schools.

That’s after Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill making Narcan part of the list of medications ready for classrooms.

“So if teachers and school nurses and other staff have it available. It’s better than waiting. Even that 4-5 minute response time,” says Sarah Holbach, Project Coordinator for Beaufort County First Responders Project.

House Bill 4122 officially makes sure overdose reversal drugs like Narcan are not just allowed on school property but school nurses and any school employee will be trained under state health department guidelines on how to administer them in an emergency.

Beaufort County school staff have had several important pieces of equipment and training available for years now.

Burton Fire Department has been working with them on stop the bleed with Jacob kits, CPR, and how to use Narcan.

But until now they have not been able to use the anti-overdose drug on students without the fear of getting sued.

Now the legislature and governor have made it official, House Bill 4122 means Narcan will be in schools and anyone trained can use it to save someone’s life.

“Every day we see different substances,” explains Amanda Reddish of the Beaufort County First Responders Task Force. “There is no telling what can be in our school district., From elementary school to high school we see so many things and the staff and personnel are truly first

responders.”

This just officially makes the drug readily available on campus, so instead of waiting for first responders, staff can become “immediate responders” themselves.

The first ones on the scene, now with the tools in hand to save valuable minutes in a crisis.

“We can make that assessment that no one else can make,” explains Denise Unruh, Beaufort County Schools Nursing Coordinator. “We can look at the symptoms that are presenting which would require a Narcan.”

“We don’t know when or where that incident may happen so we are truly the first responders,” says Geraldine Henderson, Beaufort County Schools Crisis Coordinator. “We are the first people on the scene and being prepared by having that training will definitely have an impact and potentially save lives.”

Experts want to put parents’ minds at ease.

Having Narcan in schools doesn’t give students to go-ahead to use.

“Just because we keep the Narcan in the school does not mean kids will increase their risky behavior, increase their drug usage,” said Holbach.

Beaufort County school resource officers have Narcan on hand now. But have not administered it to anyone in danger yet.

The hope is that trend will continue. But if not, the staff will now be ready.

“Because if we can save one life, it’s one life more than if we didn’t have that available,” said Unruh.

