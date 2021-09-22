South Carolina agencies to get grants to help crime victims

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — State officials say millions of dollars in government grants will soon flow to a variety of agencies that work with crime victims.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday announced that more than $32 million will go to groups that help crime victims across South Carolina.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says the money is coming from federal and state grants.

WYFF-TV reports that the grants are being given to police departments, solicitor’s offices, private nonprofit groups, sheriff’s offices, and state agencies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories