South Carolina agencies to get grants to help crime victims

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — State officials say millions of dollars in government grants will soon flow to a variety of agencies that work with crime victims.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday announced that more than $32 million will go to groups that help crime victims across South Carolina.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says the money is coming from federal and state grants.

WYFF-TV reports that the grants are being given to police departments, solicitor’s offices, private nonprofit groups, sheriff’s offices, and state agencies.