South Carolina activists want county worker fired for hanging noose in car

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Community activists in coastal South Carolina say a county employee should be fired after he hung a noose inside his work vehicle for several weeks.

WCSC-TV reports several civil rights groups called on Georgetown County this week to take stronger action against the parks and rec employee.

A county spokesperson said the county began investigating after a member of the public reported the noose.

The employee was suspended without pay for several days in July and placed on probation for six months for violating the county’s anti-harassment policies.