South Carolina 3rd grade teacher, 28, dies from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina third grade teacher who was last in her classroom less than two weeks ago has died from COVID-19.

Officials with Richland School District 2 say 28-year-old Demi Bannister was diagnosed with the virus on Friday and died Monday.

Bannister was a third-grade teacher starting her fifth year of teaching at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia.

Officials say Bannister was at the school on Aug. 28, during a week of teacher workdays before the school year began.

No other teacher deaths from COVID have been reported in the state.