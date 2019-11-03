South Carolina 11-year-old starts business after creating new and improved travel pillow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – An 11-year-old South Carolina girl decided she wanted a more comfortable travel pillow, and is now running a business.

Evanmarie Brasington had her big idea when she found her pillow, a giant letter ‘E’, was just “decently comfortable.” After some trial and error, she developed the Versillo, or versatile pillow, a new and improved travel pillow.

“To have her have this experience, and go through the process of trying to develop a product, and go into sales, and do that type of stuff is a huge learning process for her,” Evanmarie’s mom, Erin Brasington, said.

Erin said they’ve sold about 150 Versillos in 45 days, online and in local stores, with patents filed in the U.S., the E.U. and Canada.

Airport passengers compared a traditional travel pillow to the Versillo. Overall, they agreed the Versillo was comfortable and supportive.

“If I had to choose, if I was making a financial purchase, I’d choose the newer version made by a 10 year old,” traveler Linda Cooper said.

Erin said they Evanmarie has applied for Shark Tank.

“Go for it,” Evanmarie said. “I feel like anyone can do anything. I really feel like that.”

To learn more and to purchase your own Versillo, click here.