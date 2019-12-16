Son of suspect in police ambush pleads guilty to raping girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The son of a man accused of shooting seven law officers in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

News outlets report that Seth Hopkins on Monday admitted to raping a young girl in his home multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Several Florence County deputies let Hopkins know they were coming to his father’s home in October 2018 to interview him as they investigated a possible sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities say Frederick Hopkins started firing on the arriving officers from a second-story perch of the home.