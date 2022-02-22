Some SC COVID testing sites seeing drop in traffic, closures planned

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Several COVID-19 testing centers will close starting next month. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced this comes after the success of at-home rapid tests.

Waiting in a long line quickly became part of the COVID-19 testing experience since the virus started. And when the Omicron variant surged at the start of this year, it was no different. One of DHEC’s testing sites, located at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center, went from hundreds of cars to a handful a day.

“At the height of Omicron, we saw probably around 500 to 600 a day at that site,” said Andrew Gorski, Program Manager of Impact Health on the traffic. “At the end of January, we were only seeing maybe around 40-50 per day.”

Gorski, who works for a company contracted by the state of South Carolina to set up sites in Aiken and Blackville, reports seeing a 30 percent positivity rate in the early part of this year. That dropped to 14 percent at the end of January.

He said, “That was due to a lot of things. One being the prevalence of home tests. Another being just basic COVID fatigue. The third reason was, of course, the Omicron variant was decreasing.”

DHEC announced Friday that it would begin gradually closing state-managed testing sites in March. The agency too reported the move is due to the effectiveness of at home rapid tests helping people curb the spread of the virus and helping them decide whether to isolate. The USC Aiken site is expected to close March 12. And Gorski added Impact Health’s Blackville site will close March 31.

But COVID testing is STILL going on in the Palmetto State at places such as Federally Qualified Health Centers, such as Low Country Health Care System.

“The first week of January, one of our busiest days we tested 140 patients in one day,” said Morgan Reuis, Executive Assistant and Marketing Coordinator with Low Country Health Care System.

Low Country Health System has locations in Fairfax, Barnwell, Blackville, Williston, Bamberg and Aiken. Reuis said the facilities saw fewer people by the end of January. They tested 71 patients at the end of the month and last week, just eight patients tested. But there are no plans to close like DHEC.

“We’ll continue to test our patients as they need and the community,” she said.

DHEC reports the state has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases since the Omicron surge. The health agency plans to stop reporting daily case numbers on March 15.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps