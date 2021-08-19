Some Charleston parents frustrated about last-minute mask requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first day of school for Charleston County students and they are now required to wear masks at school. The school board made the decision Monday just two days before the start of the school year.

Some Charleston County parents are upset and confused over their children having to wear masks at school.

“This last-minute decision in calls and emails was very confusing but what this does with the CCSD’s last-minute decision falls on the staff. The staff and schools are scrambling with 24 to 36 hours before the first day of school and trying to decide how to handle it,” said Margie Mead Jackson, parent.

Cristy Card and her family moved here from Tennessee so that her kids could go to school without masks.

“I want people to be able to choose and I want my daughter who can’t breathe with a mask since she has asthma to have the freedom to go to school and be able to breathe,” said Christy Card, parent.

Card and others say they weren’t given time to discuss the rules of the new mask in school. Many have reached out to the school board to express their concerns but have not received responses.

“I ended up calling the school district and talked to a person on the phone who told me they did not think they would not be able to give me an exception but told me to hold on so I waited on hold then she hung up on me and the I sent an email and have not heard back so then when I called again their voicemail was full and they would not answer the phone,” said Card, parent.

Some parents say they are happy to have the opportunity to send their students to in-person learning but think the district shouldn’t enforce a one size fits all approach.

“But I also in defensive of the school board, they have 50 thousand students and staff and trying to make the best decision based on data and science they were given by MUSC,” said Jackson, parent.

Parents are arguing that they should have the ability to pick if their child wears a mask or not.