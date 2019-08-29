Soldier surprise: Dad returns after nine months in Syria

LIBERTY, S.C. (WYFF) – A military dad who’s been deployed in Syria surprised his children at their elementary school in Liberty, South Carolina this week.

Timothy Gillespie has been overseas with the U.S. Army for the last nine months.

On Wednesday, he hid behind a curtain as his son, Tidus, and daughter, Chelsea, were in the school’s cafeteria to accept an award were perfect attendance.

When they got were called up on stage, administrators said they were out of bouncy balls and had to replace them with something else: their dad.

