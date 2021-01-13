Small plane crashes into South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in dense fog and set a home on fire near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city.

A neighbor says a woman inside the home escaped injury, but there was no immediate word on the fate of people in the plane.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia.

“I was terrified because I was a block away — and that easily could have been my backyard,” one witness said.

The Richland County coroner was at the scene in the city’s Rosewood section.

Firefighters doused the fire in minutes. Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile at the time of the crash.

“Considering the circumstances, we are very very lucky that we didn’t have any further injury,” Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.