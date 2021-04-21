Small monkey scratches woman near Myrtle Beach Safari

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A small monkey scratched a woman Wednesday near Myrtle Beach Safari, according to police on scene.

The incident happened on Keystone Lane, police told a News13 crew on scene. Police are nearby on Folly Road, which surrounds Myrtle Beach Safari, also called T.I.G.E.R.S. The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said the monkey was not an escapee, and it is unclear where it came from or who it belongs to.

News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the USDA, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for more information.

News13 has also reached out to Myrtle Beach Safari to see if it has any involvement. Count on us for updates.

DHEC sent News13 the following statement:

“We were contacted by Horry County Animal Control regarding an incident potentially involving a primate in Horry County. This is an ongoing investigation. DHEC receives notification when people and/or pets are involved in an incident with an animal, and DHEC’s role in animal incident investigations is to determine if exposure to rabies is a factor.”

We have reached out to Horry County Animal Control for more information.