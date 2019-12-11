SLED: Wild boars responsible for horse attacks in Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say a multi-agency investigation in the Carolinas found that a string of brutal horse attacks was linked to altercations with wild boars.

Investigators looked into five incidents that took place within a month in both Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

“Animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion,” the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) stated.

The first attack was reported on Oct. 31, when a horse was found standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering multiple cuts.

Last month, a horse was reportedly shot in Greenville County. But SLED says the incident is not connected to the wild boar investigation and is being looked into as a separate case.

According to SLED, the population of wild boars has significantly increased in the last several years.

To help control the population, the agency says the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has authorized wild boar hunting with a special permit.

“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown in a statement released by SLED.

“In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns,” he added.

SLED, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division, Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and veterinary professionals from S.C. DNR were all involved in the investigation.