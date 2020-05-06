SLED warns of scammers using pandemic to target South Carolinians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a warning to remind everyone that scammers will continue to develop ways to take advantage of the current covid-19 situation.

SLED says criminals are exploiting the pandemic to steal people’s money. Officials say the most targeted are the elderly, especially those separated from family.

SLED shared examples of COVID-19 fraud including economic impact scams, supply scams, provider scams, charity scams, phishing scams, mobile app scams, investment scams, price gouging and unemployment fraud.

According to the FBI, one of the most prevalent schemes out there is government impersonators.

Criminals are reaching out to people through social media, emails, or phone calls pretending to be from the government.

SLED says the best protection from becoming a victim is being informed.

“We would like to stop fraud before it happens and that starts by being aware, informed and vigilant,” says SLED Chief Mark Keel.

Keel also asked people who’ve been victimized or individuals who suspect someone has attempted to defraud them or a family member, to report it.

Individuals who suspect financial exploitation should contact their local law enforcement.

More information about combating coronavirus fraud can also be found on the U.S. Department of Justice or FBI websites.